U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jason Dean, 377th Air Base Wing paralegal, poses for a photo for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 13, 2020. Domestic violence can happen to anyone and can include intimate partner violence, violence between adults and violence from a parent figure to a child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson and Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 15:46 Photo ID: 6405891 VIRIN: 201013-F-MQ455-1013 Resolution: 2313x1652 Size: 214.64 KB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.