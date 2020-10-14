Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jason Dean, 377th Air Base Wing paralegal, poses for a photo for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 13, 2020. Domestic violence can happen to anyone and can include intimate partner violence, violence between adults and violence from a parent figure to a child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson and Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 15:46
    Photo ID: 6405891
    VIRIN: 201013-F-MQ455-1013
    Resolution: 2313x1652
    Size: 214.64 KB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KAFB
    BigBaseBiggerMission
    TeamKirtland
    KirtlandAirForceBase

