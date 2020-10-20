Texas Counterdrug partners with the Drug Enforcement Administration for Substance Use Prevention Month

The Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to fly a UH-72 Lakota helicopter to Bowie Elementary school to spread Red Ribbon and substance use prevention and awareness message Oct. 20, 2020 in San Marcos, Texas. The drug prevention and awareness event highlights Red Ribbon Week honoring a fallen DEA special agent tragically kidnapped, tortured and murdered while working undercover in Mexico in 1985. The Texas Counterdrug task force supports law enforcement and community-based organizations to detect, interdict and deter drug use, manufacturing and trafficking within the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Leslie, Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force)

Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Location: SAN MARCOS, TX, US