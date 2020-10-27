Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th DIVARTY Army Combat Fitness Test Grader Training [Image 5 of 7]

    25th DIVARTY Army Combat Fitness Test Grader Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division Artillery “DIVARTY” execute the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the training to become a certified ACFT grader on Oct. 27, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

    This work, 25th DIVARTY Army Combat Fitness Test Grader Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

