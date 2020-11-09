Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CT Guard firefighters train, honor 9/11 firefighters

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Army Specialist Scott Whalen, a 256th Engineer Detachment firefighter, participates in structural live fire training at the Connecticut Fire Academy, September 11, 2020 in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Whalen is a fifth-generation firefighter from Newington, Connecticut. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

