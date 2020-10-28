Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greenland Picture Story

    GREENLAND

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Members of the 118th Airlift Squadron conduct operations in Greenland, April 01-02, 2020. The squadron delivered cargo and transported members of the National Science Foundation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    Greenland
    103d
    Flying Yankees
    CTANG

