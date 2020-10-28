Members of the 118th Airlift Squadron conduct operations in Greenland, April 01-02, 2020. The squadron delivered cargo and transported members of the National Science Foundation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6405695
|VIRIN:
|201028-Z-OC517-002
|Resolution:
|3600x1200
|Size:
|411.61 KB
|Location:
|GL
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Greenland Picture Story, by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
