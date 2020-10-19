ALU to get ACFT Training Site; projected completion in June ‘21

FORT LEE, VA. - Site images show the location and proposed layout of a new Army Logistics University ACFT training area near the intersection of A and Mahone Avenues. Completion of the $694,000 project is currently set for June 2021, barring unanticipated delays.
