    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    During a training mission, a C-17 Globemaster III flies away from the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 27, 2020. Aircrew conduct a variety of training flights routinely to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 11:24
    Photo ID: 6405492
    VIRIN: 201027-F-UJ876-2058
    Resolution: 5700x3900
    Size: 17.27 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fly away [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    "4th Air Force

