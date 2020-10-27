A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 27, 2020. Aircrew perform a variety of training missions routinely to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 11:24
|Photo ID:
|6405490
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-UJ876-2043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.49 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Taking off [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
