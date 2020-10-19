NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa

201019-N-PS741-1013 OKINAWA, Japan (Oct. 19, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Brandon Davis, from Amelia, Va., and Builder 3rd Class Samuel Podolsky, from East Douglas Mass., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, bend rebar in preparation for column fabrication for the construction of a Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar system housing project on board Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The Battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Ariel Dirks/Released)

