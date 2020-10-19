Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa [Image 1 of 3]

    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    201018-N-PS741-1005 OKINAWA, Japan (Oct. 18, 2020) Builder Constructionman Firmo Esperanza, from Ojai, Calif., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, cuts rebar in preparation for column fabrication for the construction of a Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar system housing project on board Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The Battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Ariel Dirks/Released)  

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 08:18
    Photo ID: 6405169
    VIRIN: 201018-N-PS741-1005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: OJAI, CA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa
    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa
    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    G/ATOR
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT