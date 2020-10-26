A bunker from the invasion of Iraq in 1994 sits on a military installation as soidiers come by to witness a part of history here in the Middle East

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 05:34 Photo ID: 6405116 VIRIN: 201026-Z-LS292-002 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 1.05 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remembering history, by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.