    NAVFAC Far East names Host Nation Engineer of the Year [Image 7 of 7]

    NAVFAC Far East names Host Nation Engineer of the Year

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Shelander 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 28, 2020) – Cicille 'Pencille' Peñaflorida, from Quezon City, Philippines, now the Project Management and Engineering Branch director for Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East's Public Works Department Diego Garcia, poses for a photo while holding her hardhat and the golden shovel, used to celebrate new construction projects, and standing by the sign outside her building Oct. 28, 2020. Peñaflorida was selected as the NAVFAC Host Nation Engineer of the Year for 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon W. Shelander/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 04:33
    Photo ID: 6405071
    VIRIN: 201028-N-PD757-1019
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Far East names Host Nation Engineer of the Year [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Brandon Shelander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Diego Garcia
    Award
    U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    NAVFAC Far East
    PWD
    Public Works Department Diego Garcia
    Host Nation Engineer of the Year

