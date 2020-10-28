NAVFAC Far East names Host Nation Engineer of the Year

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 28, 2020) – Cicille 'Pencille' Peñaflorida, from Quezon City, Philippines, now the Project Management and Engineering Branch director for Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East's Public Works Department Diego Garcia, poses for a photo while holding her hardhat and the golden shovel, used to celebrate new construction projects, and standing by the sign outside her building Oct. 28, 2020. Peñaflorida was selected as the NAVFAC Host Nation Engineer of the Year for 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon W. Shelander/released)

