Senior Airman Jeremiah Word, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, operates a deployable volumetric concrete mixer vehicle to complete the backfill portion of rapid airfield damage repair during Samurai Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 27, 2020. The 374th CES conducted the RADR method, which tested both aspects of explosive ordinance disposal, clearing the runway of ordnance after an attack and is followed by the process of repairing the runway. The SRI assessed the Yokota's readiness across the range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 04:36
|Photo ID:
|6405062
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-PM645-1364
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 374CES conducts RADR during SRI [Image 25 of 25], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT