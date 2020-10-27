A rapid airfield damage repair team with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron mixes rapid set concrete in a crater to complete the backfill portion of RADR during Samurai Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 27, 2020. The 374th CES conducted the RADR method, which tested both aspects of explosive ordinance disposal, clearing the runway of ordnance after an attack and is followed by the process of repairing the runway. The SRI assessed the Yokota's readiness across the range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 04:36 Photo ID: 6405060 VIRIN: 201027-F-PM645-1265 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 6.61 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374CES conducts RADR during SRI [Image 25 of 25], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.