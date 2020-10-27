Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374CES conducts RADR during SRI [Image 20 of 25]

    374CES conducts RADR during SRI

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A rapid airfield damage repair team with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron mixes water with flowable fill rapid set concrete to complete the backfill portion of RADR during Samurai Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 27, 2020. The 374th CES conducted the RADR method, which tested both aspects of explosive ordinance disposal, clearing the runway of ordnance after an attack and is followed by the process of repairing the runway. The SRI assessed the Yokota's readiness across the range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    rapid airfield damage repair

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    USAF
    Readiness
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    RADR
    Agile Combat Employment

