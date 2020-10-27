U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan supports Special Operations Forces by High Altitude-Low Opening (HALO) operations into the southwest Japanese archipelago islands during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Special Operations Forces conduct High Altitude-Low Opening (HALO) operations from a U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan UH-60L in the Ryukyu Island chain during exercise Orient Shield 21-1, Oct. 27. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 23:10
    Photo ID: 6404942
    VIRIN: 201027-A-RG339-362
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    Multi-Domain Operations
    Orient Shield 21
    OS21
    38th Air Defense Artillery

