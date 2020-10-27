Special Operations Forces prepare to conduct High Altitude-Low Opening (HALO) operations from a U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan UH-60L in the Ryukyu Island chain during exercise Orient Shield 21-1, Oct. 27. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6404939
|VIRIN:
|201027-A-RG339-079
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan supports Special Operations Forces by High Altitude-Low Opening (HALO) operations into the southwest Japanese archipelago islands during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
