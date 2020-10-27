U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan supports Special Operations Forces by High Altitude-Low Opening (HALO) operations into the southwest Japanese archipelago islands during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan supports Special Operations Forces conducting High Altitude-Low Opening (HALO) operations into the southwestern Japanese archipelago island chain on Oct. 27, during exercise Orient Shield 21-1. Special Operations and Aviation provide critical capabilities during contingency operations and ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army Photos by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

