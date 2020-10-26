Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459AS conducts SAREX duirng SRI

    459AS conducts SAREX duirng SRI

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kevin Bell, 459th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator, left, and Staff Sgt. Dylan Preister, 36th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, guide a stokes stretcher lifting onto an UH-1N Iroquois during Samurai Readiness Inspection at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020. The SRI assessed the Yokota's readiness across the range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 20:44
    Photo ID: 6404773
    VIRIN: 201026-F-PM645-0287
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
