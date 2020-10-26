459AS conducts SAREX duirng SRI

Staff Sgt. Zachary Webster, 459th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator, hoists a stokes stretcher onto an UN-1N Iroquois helicopter during Samurai Readiness Inspection at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020. The SRI assessed the Yokota's readiness across the range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

