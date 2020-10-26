Staff Sgt. Zachary Webster, 459th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator, guides a hoist to a training target during Samurai Readiness Inspection at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020. The SRI assessed the Yokota's readiness across the range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 20:43
|Photo ID:
|6404762
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-PM645-0171
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 459AS conducts SAREX duirng SRI [Image 20 of 20], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
