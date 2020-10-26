459AS conducts SAREX duirng SRI

An Air Force UH-1N Iroquois assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron flies over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020, during Samurai Readiness Inspection. The SRI assessed the Yokota's readiness across the range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

