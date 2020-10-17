Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ANGLICO Marines and Soldiers with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) train to raid a simulated target [Image 10 of 15]

    1st ANGLICO Marines and Soldiers with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) train to raid a simulated target

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Pimentel, a firepower control team chief with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in a simulated raid during Exercise Red Flag-Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 16, 2020. 1st ANGLICO conducted the raid alongside the U.S. Army’s 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) to achieve realistic training in an unfamiliar environment. Exercise Red Flag-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    This work, 1st ANGLICO Marines and Soldiers with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) train to raid a simulated target [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

