    1st ANGLICO Marines and Soldiers with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) train to raid a simulated target

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Mercedes, a forward observer with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts raid rehearsal drills during Exercise Red Flag-Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 16, 2020. Exercise Red Flag-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 19:46
    Photo ID: 6404739
    VIRIN: 201017-M-ON629-1066
    Resolution: 2520x4480
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Range
    Alaska
    M4
    Eielson
    ANGLICO
    rifle
    1st ANGLICO
    M4carbine

