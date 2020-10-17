U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct raid rehearsal drills during Exercise Red Flag-Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 16, 2020. Exercise Red Flag-Alaska provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 19:48
|Photo ID:
|6404735
|VIRIN:
|201017-M-ON629-1019
|Resolution:
|6507x4338
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st ANGLICO Marines and Soldiers with 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) train to raid a simulated target [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
