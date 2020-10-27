Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort Are Conducted For U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II in Section 60 [Image 17 of 23]

    Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort Are Conducted For U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II in Section 60

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon; soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard); and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own;” conduct modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, October 27, 2020.

    Shurer was awarded the Medal of Honor October 1, 2018, for his actions as a Green Beret medic with 3rd Special Forces Group during the Battle of Shok Valley in northeastern Afghanistan April 6, 2008. He was part of a team sent to capture or kill several high-value members of the Hezb-e Islami al Gulbadin militant group.

    Shurer received his bachelor’s degree in business economics from Washington State University where he stayed on to work towards a master’s degree. However, after the Sept. 11th attacks happened, Shurer (inspired by his parents who were both in the Air Force) joined the Army on Nov. 21, 2002.

    Two years after enlisting, Shurer began Special Forces training to become a Green Beret. He passed the qualification course in June 2006 and was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group.

    Shurer deployed to Afghanistan from August 2006 to March 2007, then again from October 2007 to May 2008. It was during that second deployment that he earned his Medal of Honor.

    Shurer passed away May 14, 2020, at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 17:42
    Photo ID: 6404576
    VIRIN: 201027-A-IW468-685
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.83 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort Are Conducted For U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II in Section 60 [Image 23 of 23], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

