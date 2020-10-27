The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon; soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard); and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own;” conduct modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, October 27, 2020.



Shurer was awarded the Medal of Honor October 1, 2018, for his actions as a Green Beret medic with 3rd Special Forces Group during the Battle of Shok Valley in northeastern Afghanistan April 6, 2008. He was part of a team sent to capture or kill several high-value members of the Hezb-e Islami al Gulbadin militant group.



Shurer received his bachelor’s degree in business economics from Washington State University where he stayed on to work towards a master’s degree. However, after the Sept. 11th attacks happened, Shurer (inspired by his parents who were both in the Air Force) joined the Army on Nov. 21, 2002.



Two years after enlisting, Shurer began Special Forces training to become a Green Beret. He passed the qualification course in June 2006 and was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group.



Shurer deployed to Afghanistan from August 2006 to March 2007, then again from October 2007 to May 2008. It was during that second deployment that he earned his Medal of Honor.



Shurer passed away May 14, 2020, at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife and two sons.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 17:42 Photo ID: 6404572 VIRIN: 201027-A-IW468-585 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.02 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort Are Conducted For U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II in Section 60 [Image 23 of 23], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.