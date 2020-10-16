Airmen in the 960th Cyberspace Wing run a virtual 5k in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month Oct. 16, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jamillah Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 14:11
|Photo ID:
|6404080
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-FS041-1000
|Resolution:
|2048x1538
|Size:
|486.2 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 960CW Airmen run 5k in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT