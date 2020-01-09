Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astoria-based Coast Guard Cutter returns home following 60-day living marine resources patrol along California coast

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Alert (WMEC-630), a 51-year-old cutter homeported in Astoria, Oregon, work aboard the vessel EILEEN while underway for a living marine resources patrol that began in late August 2020. In direct support of the Coast Guard’s Ocean Steward and Ocean Guardian strategic guidance, the Alert completed 38 vessel boardings that enforced fisheries regulations and reporting compliance resulting in 47 violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by the Coast Guard Cutter Alert)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 13:52
    Photo ID: 6404038
    VIRIN: 200901-G-G0213-002
    Resolution: 997x666
    Size: 213.23 KB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Living Marine Resources
    Coast Guard Cutter Alert
    LMR
    Ocean Steward and Ocean Guardian

