Astoria-based Coast Guard Cutter returns home following 60-day living marine resources patrol along California coast

Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Alert (WMEC-630), a 51-year-old cutter homeported in Astoria, Oregon, work aboard the vessel EILEEN while underway for a living marine resources patrol that began in late August 2020. In direct support of the Coast Guard’s Ocean Steward and Ocean Guardian strategic guidance, the Alert completed 38 vessel boardings that enforced fisheries regulations and reporting compliance resulting in 47 violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by the Coast Guard Cutter Alert)

Date Taken: 09.01.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 Location: ASTORIA, OR, US