    Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit’s Cpl. Stafford helps transitioning Soldiers during pandemic [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit’s Cpl. Stafford helps transitioning Soldiers during pandemic

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Army Recovery Care Program

    John Lowry, Assistant Secretary of Labor, Veterans Employment and Training Services at the Department of Labor, recognizes Cpl. Zachary Stafford for his contributions while serving as an intern with the DoL's VETS office from February through June of 2020. (Photo credit: Laurel Devine)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 13:50
    Photo ID: 6404037
    VIRIN: 201027-A-HF307-005
    Location: VA, US
    Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit’s Cpl. Stafford helps transitioning Soldiers during pandemic
    Fort Belvoir
    Veterans
    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP
    Soldier Recovery Unit
    Fort Belvoir SRU

