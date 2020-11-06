John Lowry, Assistant Secretary of Labor, Veterans Employment and Training Services at the Department of Labor, recognizes Cpl. Zachary Stafford for his contributions while serving as an intern with the DoL's VETS office from February through June of 2020. (Photo credit: Laurel Devine)
Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit’s Cpl. Stafford helps transitioning Soldiers during pandemic
