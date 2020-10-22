Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201022-N-RG171-0107 [Image 4 of 11]

    201022-N-RG171-0107

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    201022-N-RG171-0107 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 22, 2020) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook’s (DDG 75) visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team participate in a training exercise, Oct. 22, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, returns from patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 12:15
    Photo ID: 6403940
    VIRIN: 201022-N-RG171-0107
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 994.27 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201022-N-RG171-0107 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201022-N-RG171-0073
    201022-N-RG171-0078
    201022-N-RG171-0092
    201022-N-RG171-0107
    201022-N-RG171-0111
    201022-N-RG171-0115
    201022-N-RG171-0117
    201022-N-RG171-0132
    201022-N-RG171-01344
    201022-N-RG171-0231
    201022-N-RG171-0251

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    RHIB"
    Donald Cook
    "Navy
    Rota
    Boat ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT