201022-N-RG171-0073 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 22, 2020) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Dante Sartini inspects a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Oct. 22, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, returns from patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 12:15 Photo ID: 6403935 VIRIN: 201022-N-RG171-0073 Resolution: 1307x1830 Size: 1.03 MB Location: ROTA, ES Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201022-N-RG171-0073 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.