    Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson Command Photo [Image 1 of 2]

    Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson Command Photo

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Shye Wilborn 

    Georgia National Guard

    Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson assumed command of the Georgia Army National Guard Oct 9, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 12:00
    Photo ID: 6403873
    VIRIN: 200928-A-OI267-0001
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson Command Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Shye Wilborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

