Vice Adm. John Nowell, Chief of Naval Personnel, speaks to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) staff, Oct. 26. OTCN morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6403854
|VIRIN:
|201026-N-TE695-0010
|Resolution:
|3688x2455
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201026-N-TE695-0010 NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 26, 2020) CNP visits Officer Training Command, by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT