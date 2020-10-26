Vice Adm. John Nowell, Chief of Naval Personnel, speaks to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) staff, Oct. 26. OTCN morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 11:14 Photo ID: 6403854 VIRIN: 201026-N-TE695-0010 Resolution: 3688x2455 Size: 5.64 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201026-N-TE695-0010 NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 26, 2020) CNP visits Officer Training Command, by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.