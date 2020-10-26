Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201026-N-TE695-0010 NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 26, 2020) CNP visits Officer Training Command

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Vice Adm. John Nowell, Chief of Naval Personnel, speaks to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) staff, Oct. 26. OTCN morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 11:14
    Photo ID: 6403854
    VIRIN: 201026-N-TE695-0010
    Resolution: 3688x2455
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
