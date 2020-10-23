Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers receive award

    Paratroopers receive award

    FORT BRAGG, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division receive the Best of the Best Award on Oct. 23, 2020, Fort Bragg, NC. The paratroopers were being awarded for their battle readiness and excellence in the field. (Photo by US Army PV2 Vincent A. Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 11:30
    Photo ID: 6403843
    VIRIN: 201023-A-ID763-980
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers receive award, by PV2 Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers stand in formation during award ceremony
    Paratroopers receive award
    Paratroopers receive award
    Paratroopers receive award
    Paratroopers receive award
    Paratroopers receive award
    Paratroopers receive award

