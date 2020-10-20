Multinational Division North East Headquarters hosted representatives from the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion participating in a meeting with MND-NE Civil-Military Co-operation cell on Oct. 20.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 04:42
|Photo ID:
|6403406
|VIRIN:
|201020-A-TL808-116
|Resolution:
|1889x1425
|Size:
|566.61 KB
|Location:
|ELBLAG, PL
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs Meeting in Elblag, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CIVIL AFFAIRS TEAM CAME TO ELBLĄG
LEAVE A COMMENT