    Echo Company Medical Screening [Image 7 of 9]

    Echo Company Medical Screening

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Sgt. Gabriel Castillo, a drill instructor with receiving company, briefs recruits during screening at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 26, 2020. As recruits arrive to the depot in the future, they will enter a staging period of 14 days during which they will be medically screened, monitored, and provided classes to prepare and orient them to begin recruit training. All of this will occur before they step onto our iconic yellow footprints and make that memorable move toward earning the title Marine. Current planning and execution remain fluid as the situation continues to evolve. The health and well-being of our recruits, recruiting and training personnel, and their families remain our primary concerns. All recruits will be screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to beginning recruit training. Sgt. Castillo is from Dallas, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 01:20
    Photo ID: 6403309
    VIRIN: 201026-M-OQ594-2028
    Resolution: 6198x4132
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Medical Screening [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

