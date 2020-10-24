Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Battery, 3/12 Howitzer Emplacement at ARTP 20.3 [Image 10 of 17]

    Bravo Battery, 3/12 Howitzer Emplacement at ARTP 20.3

    GOTEMBA, AICHI, JAPAN

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct convoy operations at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 24, 2020. The Marines were transporting M777A2 155mm Howitzers as a part of Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.3, an exercise held to strengthen the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 01:25
    Photo ID: 6403295
    VIRIN: 201024-M-GB409-650
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: GOTEMBA, AICHI, JP
    Japan
    Howitzers
    live-fire
    Camp Fuji
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    FST
    ARTP
    3/12
    3d Marine Division
    integrate
    CATC Fuji

