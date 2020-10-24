U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct convoy operations at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 24, 2020. The Marines were transporting M777A2 155mm Howitzers as a part of Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.3, an exercise held to strengthen the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance. The skills developed at ARTP increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 01:25 Photo ID: 6403293 VIRIN: 201024-M-GB409-601 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.98 MB Location: GOTEMBA, AICHI, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Battery, 3/12 Howitzer Emplacement at ARTP 20.3 [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.