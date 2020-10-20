Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fuel Supply Point tours [Image 3 of 15]

    Fuel Supply Point tours

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.20.2020

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 20, 2020) - NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer Capt. Edward Pidgeon tours Defense Fuel Supply Points (DFSP) managed by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Sasebo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 18:10
    Photo ID: 6402897
    VIRIN: 201020-N-RH139-003
    Resolution: 5202x3468
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Supply Point tours [Image 15 of 15], by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours
    Defense Fuel Supply Point tours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    tour
    fuel
    NAVSUP
    USN
    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka
    Site Sasebo
    C700

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT