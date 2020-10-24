Shelbyville native, aviator flies to star rank in Indiana National Guard

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Hannah Clifton 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Daniel Degelow receives his one-star from his wife, Lisa, and Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the adjutant general of Indiana, at the Indianapolis War Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 25.

