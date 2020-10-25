Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Esper Travels to India

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    The E-4B military aircraft carrying Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper to India receives a mid-flight refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing out of Mildenhall, England, Oct. 25, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

