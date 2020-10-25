The E-4B military aircraft carrying Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper to India receives a mid-flight refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing out of Mildenhall, England, Oct. 25, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 20:56
|Photo ID:
|6401585
|VIRIN:
|201025-D-BN624-0121
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.23 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary Esper Travels to India, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
