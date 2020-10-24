Col. Neal Mayo, Commanding Officer of 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Indonesian Army 1st Lt. Wilhelmus Raditya, talk to media role players during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Area outside Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 24, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

