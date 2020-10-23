Soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard's Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter MEDEVAC crews, pose for a photo while cheering, "Go Big Red!" for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team from an undisclosed location in Kuwait while on deployment. (Nebraska National Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2020 21:26
|Photo ID:
|6401207
|VIRIN:
|201023-Z-A3598-002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed Nebraska National Guard MEDEVAC Soldiers cheer for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT