    Deployed Nebraska National Guard MEDEVAC Soldiers cheer for the Nebraska Cornhuskers

    KUWAIT

    10.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard's Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter MEDEVAC crews, pose for a photo while cheering, "Go Big Red!" for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team from an undisclosed location in Kuwait while on deployment. (Nebraska National Guard courtesy video)

    Nebraska

