    All hands on deck, Army Aviation qualifications met with the help of Naval Operations

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 18, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joshua Slabaugh signals a 1st Armored Division 2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion’s “Desert Knights” HH-60M MEDEVAC Blackhawk Helicopter during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), July 18, 2020. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 13:18
