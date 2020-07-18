ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 18, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joshua Slabaugh signals a 1st Armored Division 2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion’s “Desert Knights” HH-60M MEDEVAC Blackhawk Helicopter during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), July 18, 2020. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 13:18
|Photo ID:
|6327577
|VIRIN:
|200718-N-LN075-2148
|Resolution:
|1427x1019
|Size:
|251.09 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
All hands on deck, Army Aviation qualifications met with the help of Naval Operations
