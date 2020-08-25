The women of Crane Army Ammunition Activity are dedicated and talented individuals who work hard to provide quality munitions to the warfighter. Their leadership and insight guides and encourages the CAAA workforce every day. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 13:15 Photo ID: 6327544 VIRIN: 200825-A-ZY934-765 Resolution: 1134x879 Size: 420.19 KB Location: CRANE, IN, US Hometown: CRANE, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women of Crane Army Lead the Way in Munitions Readiness, by Mallory Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.