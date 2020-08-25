Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Troopers Conduct ESB/EIB Land Navigation Testing [Image 9 of 9]

    Fort Hood Troopers Conduct ESB/EIB Land Navigation Testing

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    A Trooper with 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division traverses a land navigation course as a part of the coveted Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) qualification, Fort Hood, Texas, August 25, 2020. The ESB and EIB qualification tests the Soldiers knowledge on basic Infantry and basic Soldier skills. If they qualify, they will be awarded the title “expert” in their field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood Troopers Conduct ESB/EIB Land Navigation Testing [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    1CD
    Land Navigation
    EIB
    First Team
    ESB
    3ABCT

