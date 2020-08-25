A Trooper with 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division traverses a land navigation course as a part of the coveted Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) qualification, Fort Hood, Texas, August 25, 2020. The ESB and EIB qualification tests the Soldiers knowledge on basic Infantry and basic Soldier skills. If they qualify, they will be awarded the title “expert” in their field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 12:53
|Photo ID:
|6327542
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-BT735-351
|Resolution:
|2944x1963
|Size:
|620.79 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Hood Troopers Conduct ESB/EIB Land Navigation Testing [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
