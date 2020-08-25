USS Constitution Sailors climb the shrouds

BOSTON (Aug. 25th, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Lyons climbs the shrouds aboard USS Constitution. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hospitalman Katrina Mastrolia/Released)

