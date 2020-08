Cutting steel

Tech. Sgt. Mike Flanigan, 911th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering specialist, uses a saw to cut a piece of steel reinforcement at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, August 12, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 911th CES used annual tour days to complete projects that improved safety and created better visual asthetics around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 08.12.2020
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US