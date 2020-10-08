Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Visits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. [Image 5 of 5]

    SECNAV Visits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga.

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Aug. 10, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite is greeted by Lt. Col. Michael Weber, commanding officer, Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, prior to his tour during his visit to the Waterfront Security Force Facility onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. During his two-day trip to the Southeast, Braithwaite visited Naval bases in Georgia and Florida where he met with Sailors, Marines and civilians and viewed surface, subsurface and aviation assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen /Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

