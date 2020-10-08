KINGS BAY, Ga. (Aug. 10, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite is greeted by Lt. Col. Michael Weber, commanding officer, Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, prior to his tour during his visit to the Waterfront Security Force Facility onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. During his two-day trip to the Southeast, Braithwaite visited Naval bases in Georgia and Florida where he met with Sailors, Marines and civilians and viewed surface, subsurface and aviation assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen /Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 08:37 Photo ID: 6327184 VIRIN: 200810-N-IS980-081 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.12 MB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Visits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.